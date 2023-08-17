Clean Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:CETY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.87

Shares of Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.87 and traded as low as $1.34. Clean Energy Technologies shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 9,986 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Clean Energy Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

Get Clean Energy Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clean Energy Technologies

Clean Energy Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.86.

Clean Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:CETY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Clean Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.63% and a negative return on equity of 35.56%. The company had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

About Clean Energy Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy. The company operates through four segments: Clean Energy Solutions, CETY Europe, Electronic Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK. It offers Clean Cycle, which generates electricity by recycling wasted heat produced in manufacturing, waste to energy, and power generation facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.