CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,190,000 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the July 15th total of 8,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several research firms recently commented on CLSK. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ:CLSK traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.22. The stock had a trading volume of 12,638,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,681,780. CleanSpark has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.10. The company has a market cap of $700.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 3.82.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in CleanSpark by 60.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in CleanSpark by 533.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in CleanSpark in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CleanSpark by 2,759.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CleanSpark in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark, Inc engages in bitcoin mining operations. It develops sustainable infrastructure for Bitcoin, a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company also provides traditional data center services to its clients, such as providing customers with rack space, power, and equipment, as well as cloud services, including virtual services, virtual storage, and data backup services.

