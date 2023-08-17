ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ClearOne from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of CLRO stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.78. The stock had a trading volume of 18,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,650. ClearOne has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.65. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1.31.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. ClearOne had a net margin of 104.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $4.18 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley acquired 32,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,410.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,219,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,327. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 73,558 shares of company stock worth $77,268 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ClearOne by 365,044.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ClearOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearOne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ClearOne in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ClearOne by 28.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 100,100 shares in the last quarter. 4.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

