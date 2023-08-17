Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) CEO Christopher S. Sotos Acquires 4,000 Shares

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher S. Sotos acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $94,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,448. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Clearway Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

CWEN opened at $24.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.86. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 0.70. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.22). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.86) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.389 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 215.49%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Clearway Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Institutional Trading of Clearway Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Clearway Energy by 37.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.79% of the company’s stock.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

Further Reading

