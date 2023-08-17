Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the July 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Clough Global Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ opened at $6.04 on Thursday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $9.60.

Clough Global Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.0599 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 11.23%.

Insider Transactions at Clough Global Equity Fund

Institutional Trading of Clough Global Equity Fund

In related news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 395,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,451,641.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Charles Clough, Jr. bought 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.27 per share, for a total transaction of $94,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,671.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 9.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 42,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 778,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 507.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter.

About Clough Global Equity Fund

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

