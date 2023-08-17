CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Director Sells $164,736.00 in Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.92, for a total transaction of $164,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,841 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,378.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CME Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $206.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $209.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.72%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.70.

Institutional Trading of CME Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 4,257.4% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 39,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 38,444 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in CME Group by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in CME Group by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 146.4% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

