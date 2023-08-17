CNB Bank Acquires 245 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $187.18. The stock had a trading volume of 552,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,946. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $124.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HON

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.