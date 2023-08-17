CNB Bank Buys 225 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,080 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 216.7% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $6.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $496.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,183,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,653. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $487.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $486.88. The company has a market capitalization of $460.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Securities cut their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $577.53.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

