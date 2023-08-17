CNB Bank Buys 66 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Netflix by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,905,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,058,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,371,407,000 after acquiring an additional 124,506 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11,985.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $56,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,080 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Netflix by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,906,005,000 after acquiring an additional 644,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,621,660,000 after buying an additional 2,898,263 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.41.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.36, for a total value of $220,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,934.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,182 shares of company stock valued at $58,196,458 over the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $8.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $407.00. 2,241,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,226,063. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.73 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $433.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

