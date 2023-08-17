CNB Bank Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle comprises about 1.1% of CNB Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Crown Castle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.67.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.66. The stock had a trading volume of 926,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,580. The firm has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.63. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.15 and a twelve month high of $182.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.96.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.88%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

