CNB Bank Has $4.95 Million Stock Position in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

CNB Bank increased its position in shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,527 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,598 shares during the period. CNB Financial accounts for 3.0% of CNB Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CNB Bank owned about 1.22% of CNB Financial worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCNE. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in CNB Financial in the first quarter worth about $232,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in CNB Financial by 65.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 29.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 234,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 53,945 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CNB Financial by 25.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Price Performance

Shares of CCNE stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,762. The company has a market capitalization of $386.82 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. CNB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.43 and a 52-week high of $28.50.

CNB Financial Dividend Announcement

CNB Financial ( NASDAQ:CCNE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). CNB Financial had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $55.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCNE. TheStreet lowered shares of CNB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

