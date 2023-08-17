CNB Bank Increases Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

CNB Bank boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,445 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,510 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $59,513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 119,260 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,049 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,221,000 after purchasing an additional 19,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:NSC traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $209.72. The stock had a trading volume of 256,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.33 and a 1-year high of $264.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.51.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 48.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSC. Bank of America raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

