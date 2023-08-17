CNB Bank Lowers Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

CNB Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,345. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.10. The company has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

