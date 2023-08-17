CNB Bank Raises Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

CNB Bank boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower by 101,474.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Tower by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,601,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,031,259,000 after buying an additional 199,813 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,827,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,395,186,000 after purchasing an additional 72,111 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,299,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,736,000 after purchasing an additional 650,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,085,715.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on American Tower from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.93.

AMT stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $178.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,789. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $177.40 and a 12 month high of $279.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 303.38%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

