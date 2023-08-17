CNB Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.7% of CNB Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the first quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,470,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,778,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.52 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $15.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 239.34%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.74.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $474,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,745.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

