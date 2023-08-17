Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $714.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $656.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $599.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.74. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 52-week low of $405.03 and a 52-week high of $745.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola Consolidated

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COKE. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter valued at $29,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 170.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

