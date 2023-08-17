Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.52 Per Share

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.516 per share on Thursday, October 26th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This is a boost from Cochlear’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Cochlear Price Performance
Shares of CHEOY opened at $80.34 on Thursday. Cochlear has a 1-year low of $57.62 and a 1-year high of $85.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.91.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cochlear in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Cochlear Company Profile
Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cochlear
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Walmart Wins the Retail Wars: Target is Losing Ground
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- JD.com Is A Ticking Value Bomb About To Break Away
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Are High-Yielding AT&T And Verizon Worth Buying As Prices Skid?
Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.