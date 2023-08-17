Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.52 Per Share

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.516 per share on Thursday, October 26th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This is a boost from Cochlear’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Cochlear Price Performance

Shares of CHEOY opened at $80.34 on Thursday. Cochlear has a 1-year low of $57.62 and a 1-year high of $85.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.91.

Get Cochlear alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cochlear in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Cochlear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.