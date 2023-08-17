Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO) Short Interest Up 7.9% in July

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 208,700 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the July 15th total of 193,500 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.6 days.

Codere Online Luxembourg Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ CDRO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.20. 1,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,993. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $4.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDRO. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lifted its position in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 312,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Codere Online Luxembourg Company Profile

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina.

