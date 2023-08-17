Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

CGNX has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cognex from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Cognex from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $47.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74 and a beta of 1.54. Cognex has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $59.51.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Cognex by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Cognex in the 1st quarter worth about $3,102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cognex by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,913,000 after acquiring an additional 80,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Cognex by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

