CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Trading Down 1.4%

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.92 and last traded at $2.92. 17,846 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 371,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.35.
CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops mitochondria and peptides based therapeutics for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. It develops CB4211, a therapeutic that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and obesity; and CB5138 Analogs, which is in preclinical study to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and other fibrotic diseases.
