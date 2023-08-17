Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $107.00 target price on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.38.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $79.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.51. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $114.43. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 2.72.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $707.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.60 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 47.33%. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.95) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 74,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $5,206,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 74,375 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $5,206,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,432,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 59,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total value of $6,284,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 374,921 shares of company stock valued at $29,383,184 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,571 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.7% during the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.8% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 15.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

