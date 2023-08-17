Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.14.

Colliers International Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colliers International Group

CIGI opened at $107.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 717.20 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Colliers International Group has a 12-month low of $84.16 and a 12-month high of $130.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Colliers International Group by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

