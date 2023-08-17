Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) Trading Down 0.8%

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.22. 30,855 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 462,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Color Star Technology Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.53.

Get Color Star Technology alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Color Star Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Color Star Technology by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 95,152 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Color Star Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Color Star Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Color Star Technology by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 32,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 14,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Color Star Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Color Star Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.