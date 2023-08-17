Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Columbus McKinnon Price Performance

Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $37.17 on Thursday. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $42.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $235.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 350.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

