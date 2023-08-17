Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Boston Research & Management Inc.

Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,105 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in Comcast by 17.4% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after acquiring an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Comcast by 104.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMCSA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Macquarie upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.42. The stock had a trading volume of 7,412,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,795,543. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $191.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.98. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

