Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Short Interest Update

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 792,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $264,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,900,167.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $264,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,900,167.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,532,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,971,210.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,247 shares of company stock worth $9,332,716 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 24,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

CMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $55.74 on Thursday. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $35.22 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.22.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 10.72%. Commercial Metals's revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

