Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. 51job reissued a maintains rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.60.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.76. 162,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,177. Commvault Systems has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $78.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.33 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.20.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $198.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.43 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commvault Systems

In other Commvault Systems news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 4,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $281,727.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,220.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $81,987.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 109,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,191,812.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 4,203 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $281,727.09. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,220.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,119. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Commvault Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,054 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Commvault Systems by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 7.6% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.