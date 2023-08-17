Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Performance

Shares of SBS traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,682,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,686. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 79.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 65.9% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

