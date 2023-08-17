Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, HSBC lifted their target price on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.13.

NYSE:CCU traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.20. The stock had a trading volume of 64,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.90. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 0.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 47.0% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 77,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 24,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 28.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

