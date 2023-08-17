Comparing Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW) & FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) and Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

FREYR Battery has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunrise New Energy has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for FREYR Battery and Sunrise New Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FREYR Battery 0 1 6 0 2.86 Sunrise New Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

FREYR Battery presently has a consensus price target of $15.80, indicating a potential upside of 150.00%. Given FREYR Battery’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe FREYR Battery is more favorable than Sunrise New Energy.

This table compares FREYR Battery and Sunrise New Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FREYR Battery N/A N/A -$98.79 million ($0.87) -7.26 Sunrise New Energy $38.13 million 1.33 -$22.40 million N/A N/A

Sunrise New Energy has higher revenue and earnings than FREYR Battery.

Profitability

This table compares FREYR Battery and Sunrise New Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FREYR Battery N/A -18.38% -15.14% Sunrise New Energy N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.0% of FREYR Battery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sunrise New Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.5% of FREYR Battery shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.5% of Sunrise New Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sunrise New Energy beats FREYR Battery on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

About Sunrise New Energy

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of graphite anode material for EVs and other lithium-ion batteries. The company also operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform business. In addition, it offers education consulting, training, tailored, information technology, business incubation, enterprise information technology integration, health, and agricultural technology services, as well as cultural and artistic exchanges and planning, and conference services. The company was formerly known as Global Internet of People, Inc. Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Zibo, the People's Republic of China.

