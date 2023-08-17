Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Receives GBX 2,041.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,041.67 ($25.90).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Compass Group from GBX 2,100 ($26.64) to GBX 2,385 ($30.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPG

Compass Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Insider Activity

CPG opened at GBX 1,990.50 ($25.25) on Thursday. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,760 ($22.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,250 ($28.54). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,104.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,054.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.97, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of £34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2,754.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

In other Compass Group news, insider Leanne Wood bought 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,020 ($25.62) per share, with a total value of £29,835.40 ($37,847.77). 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Compass Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.