Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the July 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 327,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Compass Minerals International Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CMP traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $30.74. The stock had a trading volume of 141,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,191. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.14 and a 200 day moving average of $35.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.95 and a beta of 1.35. Compass Minerals International has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $47.68.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $1.17. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Compass Minerals International

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMP. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 123.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 8.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 40.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Compass Minerals International from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

Featured Stories

