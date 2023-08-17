Compound (COMP) Price Reaches $46.60 on Top Exchanges

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. During the last seven days, Compound has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $46.60 or 0.00162211 BTC on exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $363.67 million and $59.25 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00046404 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00026866 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00012274 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003453 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,803,591 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,800,853.2892081 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 49.68986557 USD and is down -10.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 388 active market(s) with $67,307,898.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.