Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,285. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $32.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.88 million, a P/E ratio of 55.82, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 32.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 103,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 51.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

