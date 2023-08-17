Concorde Financial Corp Buys 5,433 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Concorde Financial Corp grew its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for 2.4% of Concorde Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Concorde Financial Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in Chubb by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.9% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 829,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,066,000 after acquiring an additional 23,065 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 264,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,269,000 after purchasing an additional 23,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total value of $1,778,192.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,618,335.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,093.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at $32,618,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,534 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,175 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.79.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB stock traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $199.58. The stock had a trading volume of 801,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.97. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 24.71%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

