Concorde Financial Corp Has $8.16 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Concorde Financial Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,173 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 5.9% of Concorde Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Concorde Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after buying an additional 8,540,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,179,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,981,000 after buying an additional 3,612,871 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,770,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,070,000 after buying an additional 2,021,887 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,422,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,126,000 after buying an additional 161,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,094,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,616,000 after acquiring an additional 449,248 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.10. 4,218,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,912,509. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.18.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

