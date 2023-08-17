Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CEO Edward Jay Kreps Sells 232,500 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $7,770,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, June 5th, Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $8,109,600.00.

Shares of Confluent stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,463,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,077,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 0.98. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $41.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Confluent during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Confluent during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Confluent during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Confluent during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CFLT. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $26.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $24.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.58.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

