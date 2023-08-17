Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CEO Edward Jay Kreps Sells 232,500 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLTGet Free Report) CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $7,770,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Edward Jay Kreps also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 5th, Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $8,109,600.00.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of Confluent stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,463,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,077,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 0.98. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $41.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Confluent during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Confluent during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Confluent during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Confluent during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CFLT. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $26.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Confluent from $24.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.58.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

