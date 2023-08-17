Conflux (CFX) Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Conflux (CFX) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $504.47 million and approximately $49.88 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000557 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,592.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.06 or 0.00262530 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $208.89 or 0.00730570 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00014084 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.06 or 0.00538789 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00056910 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00109082 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,167,237,111 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,167,000,412.8610415 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.17302041 USD and is down -7.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $38,781,625.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.