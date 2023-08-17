Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $11.31 Million Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 83.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,082 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $11,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,942,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,477,000 after buying an additional 548,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,188,219,000 after buying an additional 1,440,210 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,387,000 after buying an additional 279,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,911,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,999,000 after acquiring an additional 20,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.86.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $191.95 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 59.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.33.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $526.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,407,801.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,109 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

