Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $13.33 Million Stock Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 152.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 206,020 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $13,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,426,000 after purchasing an additional 120,199 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,325,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 218.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after buying an additional 108,784 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 4th quarter valued at $3,652,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the 4th quarter worth $3,090,000. 2.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chunghwa Telecom Trading Up 0.4 %

CHT opened at $36.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.11. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.92 and a 200-day moving average of $38.93.

Chunghwa Telecom Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $1.5291 per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 28th. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chunghwa Telecom in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.

