Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $16.20 Million Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,015 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PDD were worth $16,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of PDD by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in PDD by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in PDD by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in PDD by 70.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in PDD by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $79.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.76. PDD Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $106.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.83 and its 200-day moving average is $77.65.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 25.63%. Equities research analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

PDD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $106.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PDD presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.64.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

