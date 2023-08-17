Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 159,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,846,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Exact Sciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Exact Sciences by 189.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 15,466.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In other news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 1,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $126,895.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,352 shares of company stock valued at $683,539 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $84.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.25. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $622.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXAS. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Exact Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Articles

