Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 140,963 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 1,054.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,963 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Etsy worth $17,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,763,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 4,127.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 105,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after acquiring an additional 103,027 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Price Performance

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $73.95 on Thursday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.87 and a 12 month high of $149.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.39 and a 200-day moving average of $101.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Etsy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Etsy from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Etsy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $1,987,630.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,872.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $1,987,630.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,872.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $178,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,823 shares of company stock valued at $8,881,523. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Further Reading

