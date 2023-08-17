Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 28,379 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 99.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,051 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,379 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of ANSYS worth $18,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in ANSYS by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 2.8% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 57.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $59,798.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,642.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $4,642,230.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,900,509.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $59,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,642.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,263 shares of company stock valued at $22,672,660 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $296.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.24. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $351.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $326.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

About ANSYS

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.