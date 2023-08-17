Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 470,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,735,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Li Auto by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 9.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC boosted their price objective on Li Auto from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Li Auto from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Li Auto from $208.80 to $250.30 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.42.

Shares of LI opened at $40.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.51. Li Auto Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $47.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 175.22 and a beta of 0.83.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

