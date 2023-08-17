Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Conn’s from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Get Conn's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CONN

Conn’s Trading Down 2.6 %

Conn’s stock opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Conn’s has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.63.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.77 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 17.54%. Conn’s’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Conn’s will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Conn’s

In related news, major shareholder Stephens Group, Llc sold 12,777 shares of Conn’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $64,140.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,217,873 shares in the company, valued at $21,173,722.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conn’s

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the first quarter worth about $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Conn’s by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Conn’s by 42.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

About Conn’s

(Get Free Report)

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.