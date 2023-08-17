ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.56 Per Share

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of ConocoPhillips in a report issued on Monday, August 14th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the energy producer will earn $7.56 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.79. The consensus estimate for ConocoPhillips’ current full-year earnings is $8.64 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.83 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on COP. Raymond James cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.30.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP opened at $114.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The stock has a market cap of $137.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.72.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.91 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,213,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

