ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.30.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on COP
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.8 %
COP opened at $114.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $137.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.82 and a 200-day moving average of $105.72. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 19.65%.
ConocoPhillips Company Profile
ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ConocoPhillips
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- Trading Halts Explained
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.