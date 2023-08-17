ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.30.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.8 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 97,756.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,354,810,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $140,371,922,000 after buying an additional 1,353,426,064 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,731,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,437,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,607 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,756,145 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,354,009,000 after acquiring an additional 334,277 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,256,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,036,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP opened at $114.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $137.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.82 and a 200-day moving average of $105.72. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

