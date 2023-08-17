CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Director Sells 8,507 Shares

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) Director John T. Mills sold 8,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $684,728.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,563,227.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CEIX stock opened at $83.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.24 and a 200 day moving average of $61.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.86. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $84.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on CONSOL Energy from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONSOL Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 49.9% in the first quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,716,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,304,000 after acquiring an additional 904,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 17.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,698,000 after acquiring an additional 407,651 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CONSOL Energy by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 694,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,459,000 after purchasing an additional 296,337 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,904,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the second quarter worth $17,457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Further Reading

