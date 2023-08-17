Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott to Buy

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $28.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $24.00.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Consolidated Water from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Consolidated Water Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CWCO traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,525. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.88 and a 200-day moving average of $18.45. Consolidated Water has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $27.07.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.25 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Water will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consolidated Water

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,542,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 200.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the second quarter valued at about $331,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 93.1% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 11,402 shares during the period. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

